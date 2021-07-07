Thursday

A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8 pm and 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

