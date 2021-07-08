LEONARDTOWN, MD– St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ (SMCPS) Judy Center and Food and Nutrition Services are pleased to announce its free summer meals program in partnership with a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. Meals are for children 18 and under, free of charge. Details about the grab-and-go meal pick-up and weekly activity bag pick-up are included below.

On Wednesdays, July 7th– August 25th, the SMCPS’ Food Service will operate a Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch pick up at G.W. Carver Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Parents or guardians may visit either site to pick up seven days of nutritious breakfast and lunch for their child.

Additionally, on Wednesdays, July 7th– August 4th, the Judy Center will be offering weekly learn at home family activity bags at G.W. Carver Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For additional information regarding grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, please contact Food and Nutrition Services at foodservice@smcps.org. For more information regarding weekly family activity bags, please contact the Judy Center at 301-863- 4068.

Like this: Like Loading...