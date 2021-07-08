LOUISVILLE, Ky. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse senior Tommy Rinder was named a United States Intercollegiate Association (USILA) Scholar All-American, the organization announced.

Rinder, a native of Annapolis, Maryland finished the 2021 season with 20 ground balls and ten caused turnovers and started in all thirteen games played.

Additionally, the public policy major was also named to the C2C All-Academic Team and the all C2C team this season.

The USILA Scholar All-America Program was established in 1989 to recognize student-athletes from USILA member institutions who have distinguished themselves academically, athletically, and as citizens of their communities.

A Scholar All-American must be nominated by his coach and be a student with a senior year academic standing and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above (4.0 scale). He will have behaved in a manner that has brought credit to himself, his institution, and to college lacrosse both on and off the field. He must also be an All-American, a member of a North/South All-Star team, or be an outstanding league or conference player.

