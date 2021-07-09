The Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association represents all-volunteer departments and the members associated with those departments in the county. Each year the association Awards Committee receives nominations for a variety of awards based on specific guidelines and each year a recipient is announced at the annual association banquet.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual awards ceremony was not held for 2020 or 2021 but rather allowed the receiving department the opportunity to present the award to the recipient.

Fire Chief Joe Della-Camera (left) Cameron Mackiewicz (right)

Fire Chief Joe Della-Camera (left) Firefighter Cody Mister (right)

Fire Chief Joe Della-Camera (left) President Patrick Hassler (right)

In 2020, after nomination by Chief Joe Della-Camera, Firefighter Cameron Mackiewicz received the Cox Award for Volunteer of the Year award.

“The Larry Cox Award was set up in 1970 to Honor Larry Cox who died in the line of duty on April 7, 1970. Larry was riding on the back of a pumper responding to a brush fire. He slipped off the back step of the pumper going around a sharp curve on Rt. 260 in Owings, Maryland. Larry was 20 years old at the time of his death. Each year an outstanding member is presented with this award.”

In 2021, after nomination by Chief Joe Della-Camera, Firefighter Cody Mister received the Cox Award for Volunteer of the Year award.

Additionally, in 2021, after nomination by Vice President Brian Ficke, President Patrick Hassler received the President’s Council Administrator of the Year award.

“The Calvert County President’s Council Administrator of the Year Award was established in 2007 to recognize annually that individual who made an outstanding contribution to the administrative side of a Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association (CCVFREMSA) member department.”

Congratulations to all of the recipients.

