PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 9, 2021 –The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces that BOCC meetings have reopened for in-person attendance to all members of the public and press, following the lifting of the local state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Wearing of face masks in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse is voluntary for individuals who have been fully vaccinated. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks within the courthouse, by order of the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.

Regular meetings of the BOCC are held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing room on the second floor of the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick. A yearly schedule of BOCC meetings is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/2822/Yearly-Schedule.

The BOCC will continue to accommodate public comments by telephone. Individuals wishing to provide public comment by phone should call in advance:

U.S. toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode: #

Directions will be provided during the meeting at the beginning of the public comment period on how individuals may indicate they wish to speak. Speakers, whether in person or participating by telephone, will be limited to two minutes as individuals, or five minutes if the designated representative of an organization.

Citizens may also tune in to watch meetings live online through Meetings on Demand at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings or Comcast channel 6 or 1070 HD. A recording of each meeting is made available within 24 hours and is posted on the Meetings on Demand page and the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

