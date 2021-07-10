All Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended a waiver to provide free meals for children at school until next June. The first day of the 2021-2022 school year for students is Monday, Aug. 30.

Meal offerings will include standard breakfast and lunch items such as cereal, milk, juice, and fruit. Returning to the menu for the school year are hot food items such as chicken tenders, pizza, and pancakes. CCPS posts daily menu options for students on its website, ccboe.com. Students will only be offered one breakfast and one lunch daily.

Several CCPS families have funds on student meals and general accounts in My Payments Plus. Families with funds on a student meal account can request a refund. Refunds must be submitted to the CCPS Food and Nutrition Services department by July 30, 2021, in writing to mealaccountrefund@ccboe.com. Parents should include their child’s full name and student identification number in their email. Refunds take about two weeks to process.

Refunds are only available for funds on student meal accounts, not general accounts. Any remaining funds on a student meal account not requested for a refund will be transferred to a child’s general account on July 30. Students can use their general account to pay for extra items in the cafeteria such as bottled water, chips, and other available a la carte items.

Parents with questions can call 301-932-6610 and ask to speak to someone in the food and nutrition services department.

