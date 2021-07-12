The Charles County Department of Health is partnering with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this summer. The clinics will be held outdoors in school parking lots during the curbside meal site hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vaccine availability includes the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for children ages 12 and older, and adults. Children receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Parents and guardians should bring photo identification to the clinic. The health department does not require identification for minors; however, parents can bring a copy of their child’s school ID card, driver’s license or passport.
The following is the schedule for the free pop-up vaccine clinics.
- July 12, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.
- July 13, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.
- July 14, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
- July 15, Henry E. Lackey High School.
- July 19, Milton M. Somers Middle School.
- July 20, J.P. Ryon and J.C. Parks elementary schools.
- July 21, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy.
- July 22, Higdon.
- July 26, Dr. Mudd.
- July 27, Lackey.
- July 28, Somers.
- July 29, Ryon and Parks.
- Aug. 2, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy.
- Aug. 3, Higdon.
- Aug. 4, Dr. Mudd.
- Aug. 5, Lackey.
- Aug. 9, Somers.
- Aug. 10, Ryon and Parks.
- Aug. 11, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and Dr. Mudd; and
- Aug. 12, Higdon and Lackey.
Parents with questions about the vaccine clinics can call the health department at 301-609-6717 or visit https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/.