The Charles County Department of Health is partnering with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this summer. The clinics will be held outdoors in school parking lots during the curbside meal site hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccine availability includes the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for children ages 12 and older, and adults. Children receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Parents and guardians should bring photo identification to the clinic. The health department does not require identification for minors; however, parents can bring a copy of their child’s school ID card, driver’s license or passport.

The following is the schedule for the free pop-up vaccine clinics.

July 12, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

July 13, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

July 14, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

July 15, Henry E. Lackey High School.

July 19, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

July 20, J.P. Ryon and J.C. Parks elementary schools.

July 21, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy.

July 22, Higdon.

July 26, Dr. Mudd.

July 27, Lackey.

July 28, Somers.

July 29, Ryon and Parks.

Aug. 2, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy.

Aug. 3, Higdon.

Aug. 4, Dr. Mudd.

Aug. 5, Lackey.

Aug. 9, Somers.

Aug. 10, Ryon and Parks.

Aug. 11, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and Dr. Mudd; and

Aug. 12, Higdon and Lackey.

Parents with questions about the vaccine clinics can call the health department at 301-609-6717 or visit https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/.

Like this: Like Loading...