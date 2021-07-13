La Plata, MD- Maria Navarro, Ed.D., superintendent of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), announced her first administrative appointment today, naming Kevin E. Lowndes as deputy superintendent of CCPS. Lowndes is the current associate superintendent in the office of special education for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The Board of Education met today and in a unanimous vote approved the appointment of Lowndes, who begins his role as deputy superintendent of CCPS Aug. 16.

Lowndes has nearly 30 years of school and central office management experience. Navarro said she is excited for Lowndes to join CCPS and her leadership team.

“Mr. Lowndes brings to CCPS a wide range of experience in leadership and supporting student learning. But what I appreciate the most is his collaborative approach,” Navarro said.

As deputy superintendent of CCPS, Lowndes will offer support, leadership, and vision to schools in the areas of curriculum and instruction, assessment, special education, student services, and other school programs.

“I am grateful and excited for this opportunity. I look forward to meeting and serving the students, staff, and families of Charles County Public Schools,” Lowndes said.

Lowndes started his career as a special education teacher at Thomas Edison Junior High School in Los Angeles. He taught in Montgomery County public high schools as general education and special education teacher for a decade. Lowndes was an assistant principal and student support specialist at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School before assuming the principalship at Wheaton High School. From there, he was the director of high schools and acting associate superintendent for high schools with MCPS before becoming the associate superintendent for special education.

Lowndes has a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Marietta College in Ohio and a master’s in special education from California State University. Additionally, he earned a social studies certification from Connecticut State University and an administrator certification from Johns Hopkins University.

