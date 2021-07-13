So much betting has moved into the online world over the last decade and for good reason. There are many advantages that online betting has that sportsbook locations simply can’t match. If you’ve held off from joining the online betting space, take a look at the five advantages of online betting below.

Once you've given them a read, you can see for yourself!

Better Odds

Let’s start with the advantage that’ll catch the eye of any savvy bettor. While every sportsbook will offer different odds on a game, you’ll typically find that online sportsbooks give better odds and better betting lines than the local bookmakers. The slightest tilt of odds in your favor can turn an unprofitable bet into a profitable one, so it’s something to keep in mind when you’re hunting for easy money. It’s also easier to shop around for the best odds online, as every sportsbook is a few finger swipes away!

Online Perks

The online betting world is competitive and fickle, with hundreds of sportsbook sites vying for the attention of hundreds of thousands of bettors. Sites need to stand out from the crowd somehow and win the loyalty of the betting crowd, and many do just that with perks. These are bonuses that offer new and old customers free cash to bet with, a free bet, or some extra funds for their account. New customers get the most bonuses, of course, and they come with terms and conditions that need to be followed.

Other sites may even offer enhanced odds, prize draws you can enter, sports events tickets to be won, and cashback on losses. Most bookmaker stores couldn’t possibly keep up with the bonuses that are offered by the many online betting sites out there.

Variety

Since we’ve already hinted at it, let’s talk about variety. Whether you’re in a town, a city, or the middle of nowhere, there will never be as many bookmakers around you when compared to the Internet. There are thousands of sites offering their services to online bettors, so there is simply more variety in the online space.

You’ll also have more variety in what you can bet on. Sportsbook locations typically cover the big sports events, and maybe a local one if you’re lucky, but they’ll have restrictions based on geography. This isn’t a factor for websites online. You can bet on every event in every sport if you just look for the sites that are taking wagers.

Convenience

The biggest draw of most Internet-related activities is convenience. By betting online, you use the smartphone or the laptop that you already own to log into a site, deposit funds, and then place your wager.

Depending on where you are in the world, and even within the US, some different regulations and rules apply to physical sportsbook locations. For example, some places can take bets over the phone while others can’t, so you’d need to travel to the bookmakers to make your bet.

Online betting isn’t just simpler, it can also be done pretty fast, making last-minute wagers possible. That’s great for when you want to capitalize on breaking news, like a player not being available to play, which gets announced minutes before many games.

Many activities have made their way online because of one thing – convenience. Betting is one of them, so you should take advantage of how easy it is!

Safety

Last but not least, it can be safer. How? While it’s understandable to be concerned about throwing your hard-earned cash into some distant online site, it can be just as safe as the local bookmakers if you’re using a verified institution. If you go with the right site then no, they won’t take your money and run, they won’t abuse your bank details, and no again, they won’t refuse to pay winnings.

Anybody who has fallen prey to those three rare tactics simply didn’t verify the site they used first. You wouldn’t answer any suspicious email that slides into your mailbox, so why would you throw money into a random site? The sites you use should be licensed and regulated, like any other bookmaker. A simple Google search should be enough to figure out if a site is legitimate. Those sites are successful enough that they don’t need or want to take your money, they make more than enough cash anyway!

