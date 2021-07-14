Charles County families with children who are 3, 4, and/or 5 can take part in a virtual family engagement Workshop Wednesdays through the Summer Virtual Learning Launch.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff designed the workshops for parents and children to participate together on July 21 and 28, and Aug. 4. Registered participants will receive a link to join the workshops and will get information on picking up a bag of materials to use during the meetings. Each workshop will last about 40 minutes and space is limited.

The schedule is as follows:

From Playing to Learning— 10:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m., July 21

Pure Play Every Day Inc., uses new and recycled materials to build math skills through play. To register for the 10:30 a.m. meeting, click here. To register for the 4:30 p.m. workshop, click here.

Foundational Reading Skills— 9:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m., July 28

Foundation Reading Skills will allow practice in foundational reading skills through activities and games. To register for the 9:30 a.m. meeting, click here. To register for the 3:30 p.m. workshop, click here.

Building Number Sense— 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 4

Building Number Sense will have games that practice subitizing and counting. To register for the 1:30 p.m. meeting, click here. To register for the 6:30 p.m. workshop, click here.

For registration links to all Workshop Wednesday meetings, click here.

