Prince Frederick, MD- The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recognized Master Corrections Deputy Ruth “Marlene” Shields for dedicating 31 years of faithful service to the county government and wished her well in her retirement. Master Corrections Deputy Shields’ began her admirable career with the county government in July 1990 as a correctional deputy. She was promoted to correctional officer II one year later and to correctional officer first class in August 1993. Her final promotion to master corrections deputy was in June 2019 and she held this position to retirement.

Throughout her career, Master Corrections Deputy Shields received numerous awards reflecting her outstanding work ethic and job knowledge. She received recognition for her outstanding performance from every administrator she served under and was awarded Corrections Officer of the Year in 2000.

Master Corrections Deputy Shields’ was a dedicated public servant to the local community and was involved with local charitable organizations including the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life team she co-founded. Her dedication to raising funds to fight cancer and constant charitable efforts undoubtedly helped patients, scientists, and medical professionals both in the community and across the nation.

Thank you for your service to the citizens of Calvert County, Master Corrections Deputy Shields, and enjoy retirement!

