Looking to go back to nostalgia and feel the ideal PS2 memories? We got you- the showcased emulator allows you to dive back and play any PS2 game on your computer!

The PS2 continues to be the best-selling console of all time and the most valued hardware among gamers. The PlayStation 2 also came out as a shock that not so many expected it to be used by half of the world. The above-mentioned was a radical hit that introduced numerous new mechanics, enhanced graphics, and a slew of new genres that are currently still being explored.

Step One- Download and Set up the PS2 Emulator

PCSX2 is now your best choice to play your preferred PS2 games on your device. Do not be deceived by any other emulator that claims to run PS2 games on a potato computer because they are just scammers who are ready to harm your computer with any type of viruses. This emulator will ensure safety if you stick to it.

You can download PCSX2 from ps2 bios download by clicking on download get PCSX2 here. The moment you press the tab, a new window pops displaying your preferred version. Mac, Linux, and Windows are compatible with PCSX2. You will find one which is compatible with your system as PCSX2 has several versions. The new version is known as PCSX2 1.6.0, however, you can always download earlier versions. However, I recommend having at least two versions of PCSX2; an official one and one that is in development.

Hence, after you click to download PCSX2, one window displays two options- PCSX2 Windows Binary or the standalone installer. The second one does not have the bios files which can be easily accessed online and pasted into the bios files in the PCSX2 folder. Even though the first version contains everything you need you will have to install Visual C++ 2015-2019 x86 Redistributable for it to work.

For you to proceed to the second step, you will have to wait for PCSX2 until it downloads. Do not panic because this emulator is quite simple to install.

Step Two- Install PCSX2, the PS2 to PC Emulator

Configure the Bios

After you are done downloading the PCSX2 , click it and a window will be displayed. Find bios online and paste them into the folder where PCSX2 is downloaded into. You will find the best site to download the bios. You just need to download, extract it, and paste it into the folder as mentioned before.

Configure Controller Settings

After finishing the first step of setting up PCSX2 comes the second step. Playing PS2 games with a controller is your best option. Fortunately, the software enables you to use any type of controller provided that it is either DirectInput or Xinput. PCSX2 similarly supports controllers such as driving wheel, keyboard, mouse, Dualshock or Xbox one controller. However, they may need some energy to let them work properly. Hence, sticking to either DirectInput or Xinput is your best option.

To set up your controller, just click on “Config” then “Controllers” and then “plugin settings”. A window will be displayed and from that spot, it should be quite simple to proceed.

Screen Resolution and Video Plugins

This section enables you to optimize your game to run at any resolution you need. Either 720p or 1080p or even at 4k whenever you want. You should note that you will need some heavy effort from your PC because PCSX2 is resource-heavy if you were not aware. Increasing your internal resolution can be done by going to the section with the same title and changing from “native” to either 4x or 8x.

Some games on PCSX2 used to run at fifteen frames per second because of the activity taking place on the screen. A better instance of that is Shadow of the Colossus. Fortunately, this is not an issue with PCSX2. The emulator, a device known as “HW Hawks” which is displayed on the screen, is used with Speedhacks and can enhance the performance by a mile compared to the original hardware. Though once again, I recommend you reading this to check the wiki before trying to do anything on the emulator.

Lastly, like the “game fixes” segment as this can help fix some minor problems such as shadows, hitches or some items by allowing “alpha correction” when using DirectX renderer. OpenGL may repair them or not on the contrary as it relies wholly on the game.

Step Three- Play Any PS2 Game on Your Computer

After setting up your games into the folder you wanted, it is time to run the game. Go to CDVD on your emulator, Iso Selector, and then browse or select the game you want to run. I highly advise dumping your PCSX2 with all of the games on Disc D to prevent all problems. That is all, you are good to go.

