In summer, people always try to protect their yards from mosquitoes and other pests. These insects become highly active when it’s hot, especially near the water. That’s why mosquitoes can become uninvited guests of your parties in the swimming pool or a barbecue. Some repellents like a mosquito yard spray can help you avoid their appearance and relax in your yard without worries.

Mosquito Repellents for Yard

The modern market offers various effective repellents you can use, among which are sprays, Thermo repellents, dunks, and natural sticks. Each type is helpful in a particular case. Sometimes, their combination creates the highest protection level.

Sprays

There are sprays that you can use directly on your skin. However, they don’t last for a long time and might even cause allergies in some people. That’s why it’s not so convenient to use them in a backyard. You can apply lawn sprays that have particular chemicals, which scare the mosquitoes away. Among them are picaridin, permethrin, oils of lemon, eucalyptus, and other botanicals. Moreover, such sprays also protect your yard from other pests like spiders, termites, ants, etc. These repellents are one of the most effective options as they cover a large area and stay active longer than other repellents.

Heat repellents

Some of the repellents work using heat. These devices help to distribute the chemicals and create a zone safe from mosquitoes. It’s quite convenient to put one on the table when you have guests in the backyard. Such an item lasts for several hours, and then you can change the cartridge and stay protected for a few hours more. They are safe both for people and pets.

Dunks

If you have water reservoirs in your garden, you might observe a huge amount of mosquitoes flying there. What is more, they leave their larvae in the water. You can use the dunks that dissolve and spread the repellent to decrease the mosquitoes’ amount. However, they are aimed to kill the larvae but don’t protect you from adult insects. That’s why it’s better to apply them with other repellents.

Natural sticks

In case you search for a repellent with only natural ingredients, consider such sticks as the most effective option. They burn for more than two hours. The smell frightens the insects away, and they don’t come close. However, the smoke might seem a little unpleasant for some people.

Rest in Your Yard Without Mosquitoes

If mosquitoes bother you in the backyard, apply diverse repellents and rest with your closest ones without these annoying pests. Sprays are perfect to protect the area from other insects too. You can also place heat repellents on the table and enjoy a calm dinner or barbecue outside. Dunks are useful in the water reservoirs to kill the larvae. You can also consider natural sticks that burn for a few hours to scare the insects away. Choose one or several repellents and keep your yard protected from mosquitoes.

