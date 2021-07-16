As many as22,887 weddings were heldin Maryland last year. Home to an astoundingly diverse landscape from mountains to coastal areas, Southern Maryland has no shortage ofpicturesque and romantic locationsperfect for marriage proposals. If you’re planning on getting engaged, any one of Southern Maryland’s geographic wonders can provide you with a special, romantic ambiance for your special moment.

Woodlawn Farm

A private and unique setting for your engagement, Woodlawn Farm offers a beautiful 18th-century manor and 180 acres of peaceful and serene gardens. Stunning panoramic views of the Potomac river can also add a magic touch to your proposal experience. Onceyou’ve popped the question, Woodlawn Farm is also the perfect setting for a celebratory proposal party with friends and family. The property also offers bed and breakfast services — five cottages are available for weekend stays and all feature luxurious queen beds, Jacuzzis, and beautiful gardens. Moreover, before getting engaged at Woodlawn Farm, you’ll first also need to make sure you have the right ring. When it comes to engagement ring styles, you have plenty to choose from. For example, striking contemporary design-led pieces are putting atwist on classic ring stylesand are currently on trend.

Solomons Island

Solomons Island sits at the mouth of the charming Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Full of wild, untouched beauty, it’s the ideal setting for a romantic proposal. In particular, the Thomas Johnson Bridge — one of southern Maryland’s most recognizable features — provides the perfect backdrop for an engagement photo shoot thanks to its sweeping bridge views, sandy shores, and surrounding beautiful green fields. During your trip, you can also take a romantic stroll through the Annmarie Garden Sculpture Park, a beautiful park spanning thirty acres and featuring a number of interesting outdoor sculptures. When it’s time to eat, you’ll also find no shortage of eateries in the town serving fresh seafood in a lovely waterfront setting.

Running Hare Vineyard

Situated in the heart of Calvert County, Running Hare Vineyard is a popular spot for proposals and weddings alike. 200acres of rolling vineyardsand a Tuscan-style villa set a romantic scene reminiscent of Napa Valley and Tuscany all in one. At Running Hare Vineyard, a sunset proposal against a gorgeous pink and orange sky is the perfect way for you and your partner to profess your love to one another. You can also visit the tasting room for a delicious glass of wine or two while sitting and looking out at the beautiful scenery — you can even live music performances on weekends. The vineyard also has a Biergarten offering a range of local beers from lagers to triple IPAs to satisfy every palette.

Southern Maryland is home to a plethora of beautiful outdoor locations. Woodlawn Farm, Solomons Island, and Running Hare Vineyard are just a few of the area’s best local beauty spots that can function as the perfect backdrop for your proposal.

