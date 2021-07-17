BALTIMORE (July 16, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 6,400 and the unemployment rate increased to 6.2%.

“Today’s jobs report is further evidence of the ongoing challenges our state’s economy is facing due to a serious labor shortage,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson. “Businesses across the state are hiring and jobs are available. In fact, there are over 250,000 jobs available on the Maryland Workforce Exchange alone, which is the most job postings of any month in the past 5 years. I strongly encourage job seekers to visit MWE or connect with their local American Job Center to explore the countless job opportunities available.”

The Education and Health Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 3,500 jobs from the Educational Services (2,800) and Health Care and Social Assistance (700) subsectors. The Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,400 jobs from the Accommodation and Food Services

(1,300) and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation (100) subsectors.

Other sectors that experienced growth include Information (600); Other Services (600); and Financial Activities (500).

Sectors that experienced decline last month include Professional and Business Services (9,700); Mining, Logging, and Construction (1,800); Manufacturing (1,100); and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (500).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.

