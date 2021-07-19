Statista says that by 2020, more than 55 million people were employed in the ICT sector in the world.

If you dreamed of getting your first job as a programmer and your dream finally came true, you would most likely feel in seventh heaven.

But only until the first newbie mistake happens to you. When faced with management mistakes or dissatisfaction for the first time, you may become anxious and insecure.

You can learn from the experience of such errors. So let’s take a look at the most common mistakes that beginner programmers face.

Misunderstanding of the user

Not many newbies know, but the user in software development is a priority figure. Therefore, any software you make is end-user-oriented.

The main mistake of a novice programmer is often that he does not know what users want, especially when the programmer gets involved in the work in the middle of the development cycle and does not have time to understand all the production processes.

How to prevent this issue?

You have to find out who the end-user is and what they want to solve their problems with your product.

Reach out to designers and user experience experts – their product vision will give you insight into how to write your code. It will also be helpful if you test your product as an end-user. An insider’s view will significantly improve your work.

Debugging

A common mistake a beginner programmer makes is skipping the Debug stage.

However, if you neglect this stage the next day, you will receive a bunch of error messages from the tester, and, as a result, you will have demotivation in your work.

The best defense against unexpected errors is to debug your code promptly. Reproduce mistakes, look for problems why they appear, and memorize these errors in the code to not repeat them later.

Not knowing the latest technology

Being a programmer means constantly learning new things and staying on top of new technologies. Technologies change, accelerate, and develop, and programmers must follow them.

Experienced programmers know that iteration and frequent updates come with the territory. The most successful releases are updated one to four times a month. As a beginner, you may not be able to keep up with this. Which exit?

Take the time and learn new systems: dedicate at least 20-30 minutes a day. Keeping abreast of the latest trends will allow you to be a competitive specialist in your field and be on the top of the wave of technology.

Wrong time estimation

When you are asked how long it will take you to make a particular piece of code, you may get lost. If the time estimate is too small, you will be cornered. If it’s too big, you can lag behind the rest of the team, and your project will go beyond the deadline.

This task is best solved by breaking down tasks into subtasks. Divide your time into tasks you need to do to build a cohesive code, including time to fix bugs from QA and refactoring. This breakdown will help you better estimate the time it takes to complete the task.

Unstructured code

As a newbie to this post, you may want to show your skills faster and rush through the code. But often, this can lead to the fact that the code, beautifully folded in your head, will be incomprehensible to others.

It’s good when you know how to plan your code and the process of writing it. Forbes reports that it is essential to write well-structured code with the correct indentation, comments, etc. Use mind maps, jot down ideas on paper and draw diagrams.

In Conclusion

When you’re just starting as a programmer, every day can seem like a challenge. But don’t think that you are the only one. And this is the good news – the problems you face are not insurmountable, and most likely, someone has already solved them.

Worth mentioning that IT companies include business analysis services like here https://mlsdev.com/services/business-analysis that help define technical requirements for clients’ needs. This business analysis phase assists programmers with understanding the processes in the company and acting as efficiently as possible.

