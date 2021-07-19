The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in Lexington Park that resulted in incapacitating injuries to the driver.

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, at around 12:30 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motorcycle crash in the area of Point Lookout Road and Thompson Orchard Lane in Lexington Park.

Deputies and EMS arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle had left the roadway. The driver was located in a culvert off the side of the road with incapacitating injuries. Due to the severity of the injury, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that Colby Neal Savage, age 24 of Prosser, WA, was traveling southbound on his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle when for unknown reasons the motorcycle left the roadway and then struck a telephone pole. Savage was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital and was listed in critical condition.

At this time, speed appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 79004 or email christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com .

