A new partnership between Purdue University Global and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will facilitate students’ seamless transfer from CSM to Purdue Global in several areas of study, and at a discount.

CSM students graduating with an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, or Associate of Applied Science degree and a cumulative grade-point average of 2.0 or higher will be able to transfer coursework and credits directly into a bachelor’s degree program at Purdue Global. CSM associate degree graduates will transfer to Purdue Global with junior status and with guaranteed admission into their preferred area of study.

Many programs from CSM align with the Purdue Global offerings, including analytics, cloud computing and solutions, criminal justice, cybersecurity, early childhood education, environmental policy and management, fire and emergency management, fire science, and human services. Purdue Global will provide materials, catalogs and other information to CSM advisors to facilitate their understanding of university requirements and academic programs.

“Purdue Global joins with the College of Southern Maryland in a commitment to helping students achieve their higher education goals with a smooth transfer of credits,” Purdue Global Chancellor Frank Dooley said. “This commitment strongly supports the concept of seamless transfer that embraces the principle that transfer students should not be required to repeat courses for learning they have already demonstrated and achieved. We offer many options for obtaining a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree, and look forward to welcoming CSM students to the Purdue family.”

The maximum number of credits that can be accepted and applied to a bachelor’s degree at Purdue Global is 86 semester credits. The majority of transfer pathways from CSM to Purdue Global will facilitate the application of at least 60 credits when students complete an associate degree and transfer to complete a complementary bachelor’s degree.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion of transfer opportunities for CSM students,” said Jacqui Rogers, CSM coordinator of transfer and articulation. “And we are equally as excited to grow our relationship with a quality institution like Purdue University Global.”

CSM students transferring to Purdue Global will receive a 20% tuition discount on Purdue Global undergraduate programs and a 14% discount on graduate programs.

To learn more about all of the transfer agreements and opportunities available for CSM students, visit www.csmd.edu to conduct an online search by the institution or by area of study.

