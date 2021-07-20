BALTIMORE (July 19, 2021) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson today announced that the state’s 32 American Job Centers (AJCs), which served thousands of job seekers and businesses virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now reopening physical locations to provide in-person services.

“At a time when so many Marylanders are seeking new jobs and re-entering the workforce, our state’s American Job Centers are reopening their doors and our dedicated workforce professionals are eager to provide in-person services,” said Secretary Robinson. “Whether you are a job seeker or a business owner, I am confident that through the wide variety of state resources available at American Job Centers, we can help you succeed and achieve your career goals.”

Maryland’s network of AJCs offers comprehensive employment, training, and business services that play a critical role in helping job seekers and employers fully participate in the state’s expanding economic recovery. Find the nearest AJC and current information on hours of operation, appointment requirements, and the COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

AJCs are one-stop shops that offer job seekers a wealth of valuable resources and services, including:

Resource rooms equipped with computers, free internet access, phones, printers, and photocopiers;

Professionally facilitated workshops covering a wide range of employment-related topics, such as interviewing, résumé writing, salary negotiation, and how to effectively leverage social media during work search;

Job fairs and recruitment events where employers seek candidates to fill openings in a wide range of industries and occupations, and candidates often leave with conditional offers of employment;

Individualized employment guidance from experienced career specialists who keep a finger on the pulse of employment trends and can help job seekers identify their interests, assess their skills and abilities, explore career opportunities and develop individualized employment plans;

Financial support for eligible customers to cover the cost of occupational training; and,

Access to supportive services and referrals to partner programs.

AJCs also offer businesses a variety of resources and services to help businesses succeed, including:

Identifying a highly qualified pool of talented candidates for the business’ consideration;

Minimizing recruitment costs by advertising recruitments, screening applications, and providing a free venue for interviews and in-person and virtual job fairs;

Establishing career pathways for employee growth and retention;

Growing the talent pipeline through workforce development programs like apprenticeships and internships;

Offering training opportunities to up-skill existing employees;

Assisting with succession plans in preparation for staff retirements; and,

Providing information about tax incentives, business demographics, employee commute patterns, occupational wages, and more.

Additional workforce programs can be found by visiting the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning’s website.

