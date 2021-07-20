AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 21 2021

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with the Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment have issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Wednesday for the DC metro area.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases and

the elderly.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles

please visit www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/.

Counties under Air Quality ALert:

Calvert

Central and Southeast Montgomery

Charles

Frederick

Northwest Montgomery

Prince Georges

St. Marys

