LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join the St. Mary’s County Museum Division in celebrating some of St. Mary’s County’s most significant lighthouses during National Lighthouse Weekend, Saturday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Piney Point Lighthouse in Piney Point and Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island, near Colton’s Point.

Special activities and tours will be available at both locations during the entire weekend. In Colton’s Point, check out the St. Clement’s Island Museum before taking a boat ride out to St. Clement’s Island, where visitors can experience a free tour of Blackistone Lighthouse (the replica of the original lighthouse that stood near the same location on the island) from the St. Clement’s Hundred Blackistone Lighthouse volunteers. Regular museum admission and water taxi fees apply.

At Piney Point, visitors can celebrate the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac’s 185th anniversary with tours of the museum, Potomac River Maritime Exhibit featuring full-sized workboats, two floors of brand-new exhibits main museum building, the Piney Point lighthouse tower, Keeper’s Quarters, and grounds.

The keeper’s quarters and the lighthouse will offer special tours featuring Lightkeeper Yeatman and his wife. The National Capital Radio and Television Museum from Bowie will also be on-site with a special exhibit. Visitors will also be able to view special Lego Lighthouse Contest displays at the main museum. While admission and tours are offered free of charge this weekend only, donations are greatly appreciated to support the museum.

The official day (National Lighthouse Day), as designated by Congress Aug. 7, 1989, is the anniversary of the signing of the Aug. 7, 1789, Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys and public piers” and the date of the first commissioned federal lighthouse.

For more information about St. Clement’s Island Museum, please call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.cohttp://Facebook.com/SCIMuseumm/SCIMuseum. For more information about The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, call 301-994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/1836Light.

