The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has joined colleges and universities across the country to participate in the White House and U.S. Department of Education’s efforts to end the pandemic by signing up for the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. The goal is to have as many CSM students vaccinated by Sept. 1 as possible.

CSM announced last week that it will return to normal campus operations on Aug. 23, 2021, after 17 months of restricted or remote operations in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This operational shift includes an increase in the number of in-person class instruction options and the reopening of conference, meeting, and event spaces and common areas. By taking part in the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, CSM has agreed to take actions to help its campus communities get vaccinated by engaging students, faculty, and staff members and delivering vaccine access for all.

Students who register for the #VaxUpHawks COVID-19 Vaccine Challenge to take the #VaxUpHawks pledge – with proof of vaccination – have a chance to win a $100 CSM College Store gift certificate via weekly drawing and/or a one-class scholarship each month during July and August. Each registered student also receives a White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge t-shirt for participating. To aid in the effort, CSM will also be hosting walk-in clinics at three of its campuses before the semester starts for students and the public. Those details include:

La Plata Campus:

Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) Rooms 103/104

July 27, 2-6 p.m. and Aug. 17, 2-6 p.m.

Leonardtown Campus:

Building C, Library, Rooms 102/103

Aug. 4, 2-6 p.m. and Aug. 25, 2-6 p.m.

Prince Frederick Campus:

John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A), Rooms 122/123

Aug. 12, 2-6 p.m. Sept. 2, 2-6 p.m.

CSM will not require vaccinations to return to campus; however, students in certain CSM nursing and health programs are being required to show proof of vaccination by the college’s clinical partners. Those students have been notified they will need to provide vaccination verification along with their other health screening, immunization, background check, and drug screening program requirements.

Learn more about the #VaxUpHawks COVID-19 Vaccine Challenge at #VaxUpHawks COVID-19 Vaccine Challenge (csmd.edu). Information about the additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Maryland can be found at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine.

Stay up-to-date with the status of CSM’s campus operations by visiting CSM Ready at https://www.csmd.edu/ready/.

