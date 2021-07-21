BALTIMORE, MD (July 19, 2021)– Maryland Career and Technical Education (CTE) students recently participated in technical skill competitions organized by SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization for students in CTE programs. A team of Maryland’s most talented CTE high school students showcased their mastery in 61 technical skill competitions at the 57thAnnual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in June 2021.

Competing against 3,400 student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Maryland SkillsUSA delegation brought home 13 medals in Nurse Assisting, Additive Manufacturing, Audio-Radio Production, Commercial Drone, Customer Service, Plumbing, Promotional Bulletin Board, and Medical Terminology competitions.

“We at MSDE are extremely proud of our Maryland CTE students for performing so well at the SkillsUSA conference,” said State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “We know that CTE is an incredibly important part of Maryland education, providing academic knowledge and technical skills to help students succeed in their future careers. Congratulations to the Maryland NLSC delegation!”

SkillsUSA is a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), providing co-curricular learning experiences that allow CTE students to engage in competitive events to demonstrate their mastery of technical skills. Maryland’s 6,000 SkillsUSA student members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences.

The following SoMD students placed in the top 10 at NLSC:

Bronze Medal–Audio-Radio Production

Kathryn Moats and Grady O’Neill: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal–Commercial Drone (Demonstration)

Joshua Montgomery, Abigail Sandberg, and Nolen Willey: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal–Customer Service

Abigail Sandberg: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

4thPlace –Aviation Maintenance Technology

Ryan Bryant: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

4th Place – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation

Kathryn Cummings: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

4thPlace –Principles of Engineering and Technology

Liam King: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

5thPlace–Medical Math

Annalee Johnson: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

6thPlace –Health Knowledge Bowl

Samaria Miles, Allyson Raley, Andera Rivera, and Christian Wolpert: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

8thPlace –Early Childhood Education

Chloe Wooden: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

9thPlace–Electrical Construction Wiring

Justin Young: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

10thPlace –Broadcast News Production

Justin Brown, Aiden Buchness, Lydia Landreth, and Jacob Straub: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

For the full list of students who placed in the Top 10 Nationally, please visit Maryland Career & Technical Education Students Shine at National Leadership and Skills Conference

