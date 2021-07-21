LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a Proclamation. Lidiya Belyovska, Chair, Commission for People With Disabilities, received the Proclamation. Ms. Belysovska also invited the Commissioners and the public to the annual St. Mary’s County Commission for Persons with Disabilities Awards program scheduled for Oct. 6. Nominations for the program are being accepted through Sept. 1. Details and the nomination form are available in BoardDocs.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Sheriff’s Office to apply for the FFY2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program-Local Solicitation Application, project US2236, from the U.S. Department of Justice, for $17,075.

John Deatrick, Director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation, and Cindy Greb, Executive Director, Southern Maryland Resources Conservation and Development, briefed the Commissioners on the progress of the North County Farmers Market Relocation and extension of the Three Notch Trail Project.

The Commissioners tabled a decision on the spending plan for the American Rescue Act requested by the Department of Finance, pending further federal guidance and information.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to reinstate out-of-county student transportation for non-public school students that had been temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

Chris Kaselemis, Director of the Department of Economic Development, updated the Commissioners on the Expansion of the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area.

The Department of Economic Development requested a Memorandum of Agreement between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and Hollywood Group LLP for a property tax credit incentive, providing reimbursement for Coherent Technical Services Inc. for real and personal property taxes received. The Commissioners approved the request.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

In addition, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

