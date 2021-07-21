LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for School-Age Care Site Directors, Lead Teachers, Inclusion Aides, and Substitute positions in our School Age Care Division.

Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet Maryland State Department of Education school-age care qualifications. Site Directors manage before and after school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers are responsible to plan and implement activities for children attending our before and after school care program.

Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff is responsible for interacting with children and parents and participating in activities with the children. Positions are located throughout St. Mary’s County. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 – 9 a.m. and 2:30 – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, and all day on school vacation days.

Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply.

These job openings will be available until the positions are filled. For further information on job opportunities with our School Age Care programs, please contact cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com or call 301-373-5410/4689.

Additional job descriptions and applications can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.

Applications may be dropped off at the Recreation and Parks main office, 23150 Leonard Hall Dr, Leonardtown, or emailed to cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com

