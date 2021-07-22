FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) announced July 20, the All-Academic honorees for the 2020-21 academic year. 1,329 student-athletes in the C2C earned this honor, with 161 Seahawks representing St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
Student-athletes in one or more C2C championship sports that attain a 3.20-grade point average (GPA) for the academic year earn a spot on the All-Academic team. A total of 53.4% of C2C student-athletes posted a 3.20 GPA this year (1,329 of 2,490).
St. Mary’s College fell in second place of all C2C schools with 71.9% of Seahawk student-athletes (161 of 224) earning this honor. This is a 6.2% increase from the 2019-20 academic year. To view the complete list of All-Academic Team honorees, click here.
The St. Mary’s College graduated three seniors who earned this honor every year since their first year as a Seahawk. This year 29 Seahawks earned All-Academic honors for the second year in their career, while 76 student-athletes received this for the first time.
2020-21 Percentage of All-Academic Student-Athletes
|Institution
|Percentage
|UC Santa Cruz (126 of 181)
|69.6%
|Christopher Newport (266 of 428)
|62.1%
|Finlandia (34 of 105)
|32.4%
|Mary Washington (239 of 411)
|58.2%
|Mills (28 of 40)
|70.0%
|Mount Mary (25 of 46)
|54.3%
|Pratt (69 of 86)
|80.2%
|St. Mary’s (161 of 224)
|71.9%
|Salisbury (189 of 350)
|54.0%
|Southern Virginia (192 of 619)
|31.0%
St. Mary’s All-Academic Team Honorees over the Years
|2006-07 – 106 of 218
(48.6%)
|2007-08 – 139 of 249
(55.6%)
|2008-09 – 132 of 244
(54.1%)
|2009-10 – 147 of 274
(53.6%)
|2010-11 – 156 of 308
(50.6%)
|2011-12 – 153 of 302
(50.7%)
|2012-13 – 146 of 295
(49.5%)
|2013-14 – 145 of 298
(48.7%)
|2014-15 – 162 of 287
(56.5%)
|2015-16 – 151 of 281
(53.7%)
|2016-17 – 146 of 260
(56.2%)
|2017-18 – 156 of 284
(54.9%)
|2018-19 – 165 of 289
(57.1%)
|2019-20 – 176 of 268
(65.7%)
|2020-21 – 161 of 224
(71.9%)