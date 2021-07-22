FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) announced July 20, the All-Academic honorees for the 2020-21 academic year. 1,329 student-athletes in the C2C earned this honor, with 161 Seahawks representing St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Student-athletes in one or more C2C championship sports that attain a 3.20-grade point average (GPA) for the academic year earn a spot on the All-Academic team. A total of 53.4% of C2C student-athletes posted a 3.20 GPA this year (1,329 of 2,490).

St. Mary’s College fell in second place of all C2C schools with 71.9% of Seahawk student-athletes (161 of 224) earning this honor. This is a 6.2% increase from the 2019-20 academic year. To view the complete list of All-Academic Team honorees, click here.

The St. Mary’s College graduated three seniors who earned this honor every year since their first year as a Seahawk. This year 29 Seahawks earned All-Academic honors for the second year in their career, while 76 student-athletes received this for the first time.

2020-21 Percentage of All-Academic Student-Athletes

Institution Percentage UC Santa Cruz (126 of 181) 69.6% Christopher Newport (266 of 428) 62.1% Finlandia (34 of 105) 32.4% Mary Washington (239 of 411) 58.2% Mills (28 of 40) 70.0% Mount Mary (25 of 46) 54.3% Pratt (69 of 86) 80.2% St. Mary’s (161 of 224) 71.9% Salisbury (189 of 350) 54.0% Southern Virginia (192 of 619) 31.0%

St. Mary’s All-Academic Team Honorees over the Years

2006-07 – 106 of 218

(48.6%) 2007-08 – 139 of 249

(55.6%) 2008-09 – 132 of 244

(54.1%) 2009-10 – 147 of 274

(53.6%) 2010-11 – 156 of 308

(50.6%) 2011-12 – 153 of 302

(50.7%) 2012-13 – 146 of 295

(49.5%) 2013-14 – 145 of 298

(48.7%) 2014-15 – 162 of 287

(56.5%) 2015-16 – 151 of 281

(53.7%) 2016-17 – 146 of 260

(56.2%) 2017-18 – 156 of 284

(54.9%) 2018-19 – 165 of 289

(57.1%) 2019-20 – 176 of 268

(65.7%) 2020-21 – 161 of 224

(71.9%)

