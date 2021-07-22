LEONARDTOWN, MD–Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 21, 2021.

Ms. Teresa Cox

The Board appointed Ms. Teresa Cox as Supervisor of Student Services and Special Programs, in the Department of Student Services. Ms. Cox holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Loyola University and a Master’s Degree from Towson University. She currently serves as a Counselor at Ridge Elementary School.

Ms. Christine Jewett has been appointed as Acting Supervisor of Accounting, Auditing, and Procurement, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Jewett holds a Bachelor’s Degree from LaSalle University. She currently serves as a Budget Analyst in the Department of Fiscal Services.

Ms. Tammatha Metcalf

Ms. Tammatha Metcalf has been appointed as Supervisor of Health Services, in the Department of Student Services. Ms. Metcalf holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Immaculata University and a Master’s Degree from Kaplan University. She currently serves as Clinical Research Recruitment Coordinator for the Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research.

Ms. Donna Thorstensen

Ms. Donna Thorstensen has been appointed as Elementary Principal, at George Washington Carver Elementary School. Ms. Thorstensen holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Lipscomb University and a Master’s Degree from Towson University. She currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Great Mills High School.

The appointments of Ms. Cox, Ms. Metcalf, and Ms. Thorstensen will become effective July 26, 2021.

The appointment of Ms. Jewett will become effective on August 2, 2021.

