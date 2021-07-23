La Plata, MD- The Board of Education of Charles County is looking for applications from county residents interested in serving on the Charles County Board of Education Ethics Panel. There is one opening on the five-member panel, and the selected applicant will begin a term immediately that expires on July 1, 2022.

The ethics panel interprets ethics regulations and provides advisory opinions to Board members and employees subject to the regulations. The ethics panel is appointed every four years prior to the election of Board of Education members. The opening is to fill a recent vacancy on the current panel.

The panel reviews complaints concerning any alleged ethics violation and receive and maintains all forms required to be filed under the ethics regulations. Ethics panel members meet at least once annually to review disclosure forms and as necessary to respond to inquiries.

Members of the Charles County Board of Education Ethics Panel must be eligible to vote in Charles County.

Panel members may not be current members of the Board of Education; candidates for the Board; officials, employees, contractors or students of Charles County Public Schools; owners of or persons employed by a business entity doing business with the Board; any person registered with the Board as a lobbyist; or spouses of such persons.

Anyone interested in serving on the panel should send a letter of interest and resume by Aug. 5 to Board Chairperson Latina Wilson, Charles County Board of Education, Ethics Panel, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646. Submissions can also be sent by email to boardmail@ccboe.com.

