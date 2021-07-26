UPDATE July 26, 2021: On July 2, 2021, the Town of North Beach internal network server and computer workstations were affected by a worldwide ransomware attack. The attack originated through third-party software, known as Kaseya, which is installed on the town systems and used by our IT service provider. The town’s IT service provider worked immediately and diligently to restore the network server and workstations. Town staff were able to continue day-to-day tasks via cloud-based software programs and could access files via cloud-based file storage.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, all computer workstations were returned to Town of North Beach staff, and servers were brought back online. The impact from the ransomware attack on the Town of North Beach systems was minimal, and no ransom was paid. Together with our IT service provider, the Town of North Beach will continue to be vigilant to protect all systems.

North Beach, MD- July 7, 2021: On Friday, July 2, 2021, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Town of North Beach staff became aware of issues with the internal network server and computer workstations.

After making contact with our IT service provider, town staff took immediate action and shut down the network server and all workstations. By Friday evening, it was determined that the Town of North Beach was impacted by a ransomware attack. The attack originated through third-party software, known as Kaseya, installed on the town systems and used by our IT service provider to remotely manage computer systems.

This is a widespread incident as Kaseya is installed on 40,000 networks across the globe.

At this time, there is no indication that any information was stolen, but the impact of the incident is still being assessed by our IT service provider. In addition, the town’s water system, phone system, backup server, and website have not been affected.

Resolution of this incident is expected to take approximately one week and your patience is appreciated while our IT service provider works to reinstate the network server and workstations.

