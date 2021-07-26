ANNAPOLIS, MD –Volunteer Maryland today opened the application period for members of the public to become AmeriCorps members and serve as volunteer coordinators for eligible partner nonprofits.
“We have seen increased demand to support underserved communities throughout the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a greater interest in partnering with us,” said Sharon Lewis, Director of Volunteer Maryland. “Organizations have shown so much creativity in how they distribute resources, from mobile programming and food distribution to hybrid learning and mobilizing volunteers. This is a great time to get involved in your community.”
Volunteer Maryland is now accepting applications for candidates to become AmeriCorps members and begin an 11-month commitment to mobilizing and managing volunteers for each assigned service site starting on September 15, 2021. Apply online at Volunteer.Maryland.gov/ACM.
Volunteer Maryland partners with nonprofits, government agencies, and schools to address critical community needs, including education, economic opportunities, disaster services, healthy futures, environmental stewardship, and veterans and military families. Last year, volunteers contributed2,790 hours and assisted 829 clients, including 300 children, at18 sites.
No experience is required. Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps members will receive two weeks of pre-service training on volunteer coordination and best practices and conclude their year of service on August 2, 2022.
This year’s eligible Volunteer Maryland partner sites include:
- 4H University of Maryland
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Baltimore City Recreation and Parks
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Washington County
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Westminster
- Community Advocates for Family and Youth
- Court Appointed Special Advocates of Harford County
- Court Appointed Special Advocates of Prince George’s County
- Central Baltimore Partnership
- Clay Hill Public Charter School
- Community Action of Montgomery County Tess Center
- Community Support Systems
- Do Good Institute
- Franciscan Center of Baltimore
- Girl Scouts
- Housing Authority of Baltimore City
- I Believe In Me
- Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake
- Junior Achievement of Central Maryland
- Justice Jobs of Maryland
- Literacy Council of Montgomery County
- Maryland Emergency Management Agency
- Maryland Environmental Trust
- Project PLASE (People Lacking Ample Shelter and Employment)
- Pure Play Everyday
- Sassafras Environmental Education Center
- Seeds 4 Success
- Senior Legal Services
- So What Else?
- Stella Girls
- The Community Ecology Institute
- There Goes My Hero
- Turn Around, Inc.
- University of Maryland Baltimore CURE Scholars Program
Volunteer Maryland has built more than 350 partnerships with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and schools across Maryland. Volunteer Maryland places and trains more than 700 volunteer coordinators to bridge the gap between communities facing critical challenges and citizens who want to volunteer to solve those challenges.
Through Volunteer Maryland partnerships, more than 135,000 volunteers have been mobilized to serve two million volunteer hours in communities around the state. Some members move from out of state to serve specifically within the Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps program.