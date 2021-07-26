ANNAPOLIS, MD –Volunteer Maryland today opened the application period for members of the public to become AmeriCorps members and serve as volunteer coordinators for eligible partner nonprofits.

“We have seen increased demand to support underserved communities throughout the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a greater interest in partnering with us,” said Sharon Lewis, Director of Volunteer Maryland. “Organizations have shown so much creativity in how they distribute resources, from mobile programming and food distribution to hybrid learning and mobilizing volunteers. This is a great time to get involved in your community.”

Volunteer Maryland is now accepting applications for candidates to become AmeriCorps members and begin an 11-month commitment to mobilizing and managing volunteers for each assigned service site starting on September 15, 2021. Apply online at Volunteer.Maryland.gov/ACM.

Volunteer Maryland partners with nonprofits, government agencies, and schools to address critical community needs, including education, economic opportunities, disaster services, healthy futures, environmental stewardship, and veterans and military families. Last year, volunteers contributed2,790 hours and assisted 829 clients, including 300 children, at18 sites.

No experience is required. Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps members will receive two weeks of pre-service training on volunteer coordination and best practices and conclude their year of service on August 2, 2022.

This year’s eligible Volunteer Maryland partner sites include:

4H University of Maryland

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks

Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties

Boys and Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore

Boys and Girls Clubs of Washington County

Boys and Girls Clubs of Westminster

Community Advocates for Family and Youth

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Harford County

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Prince George’s County

Central Baltimore Partnership

Clay Hill Public Charter School

Community Action of Montgomery County Tess Center

Community Support Systems

Do Good Institute

Franciscan Center of Baltimore

Girl Scouts

Housing Authority of Baltimore City

I Believe In Me

Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland

Justice Jobs of Maryland

Literacy Council of Montgomery County

Maryland Emergency Management Agency

Maryland Environmental Trust

Project PLASE (People Lacking Ample Shelter and Employment)

Pure Play Everyday

Sassafras Environmental Education Center

Seeds 4 Success

Senior Legal Services

So What Else?

Stella Girls

The Community Ecology Institute

There Goes My Hero

Turn Around, Inc.

University of Maryland Baltimore CURE Scholars Program

Volunteer Maryland has built more than 350 partnerships with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and schools across Maryland. Volunteer Maryland places and trains more than 700 volunteer coordinators to bridge the gap between communities facing critical challenges and citizens who want to volunteer to solve those challenges.

Through Volunteer Maryland partnerships, more than 135,000 volunteers have been mobilized to serve two million volunteer hours in communities around the state. Some members move from out of state to serve specifically within the Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps program.

