La Plata, MD- The College of Southern Maryland is set to begin its process of returning to campus with its Registration LIVE event on August 2-5, 2021 beginning at 11 am. Students can get same-day enrollment, RSVP required and the event is free.

Beginning Thursday, August 6, and going through Thursday, August 27, 2021, students can learn about how to transfer credits. Transfer Thursdays will allow students to chat with representatives from two institutions to help them navigate the transfer process.

On August 25, 2021, the College of Southern Maryland will welcome its students back with a return to normal operating procedures. Learn more at https://www.csmd.edu/news/2021/csm-returns-to-normal-campus-operations-aug.-23.html.

#VaxUpHawks: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has joined colleges and universities across the country to participate in the White House and U.S. Department of Education’s efforts to end the pandemic by signing up for the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. The goal is to have as many CSM students vaccinated by Sept. 1 as possible. CSM will also be hosting walk-in clinics at three of its campuses before the semester starts for students and the public.

Those details include:

La Plata Campus: Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) Rooms 103/104; July 27, 2-6 p.m. and Aug. 17, 2-6 p.m.

Leonardtown Campus: Building C, Library, Rooms 102/103; Aug. 4, 2-6 p.m. and Aug. 25, 2-6 p.m.

Prince Frederick Campus: John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A), Rooms 122/123; Aug. 12, 2-6 p.m. Sept. 2, 2-6 p.m.

