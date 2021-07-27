The Baltimore Ravens are set to officially have their training camp imminently and it could be the perfect time for some of the squad members to prove what they have to offer the organization as they head into the upcoming NFL season.

The franchise has managed to continue to show a form of consistency when it comes down to competing in the regular season, although their efforts in the postseason have left them and fans feeling a little short-changed; especially given the roster that they have available to them.

Indeed, the Ravens will want to be making it a fourth season in a row in which they qualify for the playoffs and they will want to start things off well when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener. Many will have already considered Baltimore to be the favorites, and odds available at Unibet Sports Indiana would appear to back that suggestion up as they are heavily favored on almost every single line possible.

However, the real work will begin now for the team as they enter training camp, with many believing that it is the unofficial start of the NFL season, as the pads start to get put on in practice.

John Harbaugh’s team is stacked with plenty of options in regards to the roster that they have available to them, despite the loss of key personnel in the offseason such as Matthew Judon. Naturally, though, there will be some players who will need to use training camp as the ideal opportunity to show the hierarchy that they have what it takes to represent the Ravens.

Ben Mason

One of the names that have been mentioned as a potential individual who will need a good showing at training camp is rookie Ben Mason. A fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there may not be too much expectation on the fullback, however, with the way the Ravens like to operate and execute plays, Mason could prove vital if he manages to have a solid practice.

Unfortunately, his OTAs suggested that he still has plenty of work to do this summer, as his receiving game looked far from polished. However, his blocking ability is perhaps what attracted Harbaugh and the organization more than anything else. If he can do that with the pads on in training camp, he might just have a key role in the upcoming season.

Tavon Young

Tavon Young is another name that has been identified as someone who has something to prove this summer, although not from a display point of view. In fact, the nickel cornerback will need to prove that he has managed to overcome his injury issues and can be a reliable option to call upon.

He has played in just 33 of the 80 matches he has been in the NFL for over the last five years, with the 2019 and 2020 seasons both completely missed with injuries including neck and ACL issues.

With so many different options available on the roster in his position, Young has a lot riding on this summer’s camp.

Miles Boykin

The Baltimore Ravens appeared to look to try and give Lamar Jackson a number of new weapons at wide receiver in the offseason this summer, with players such as the experienced Sammy Watkins and rookies Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace to a group that already consists of Miles Boykin, Marquise Brown, James Proche and Devin Duvernay.

However, with a number of wide receivers now available and a depth chart that is rather stacked, there could be a problem for one of them and Boykin is highlighted as an individual who could be in trouble if he does not produce at camp.

He was drafted by the Ravens back in 2019 as a third-round pick and has been given the chance to show what he does, but has failed to make a real impression. He has started 24 of the 32 games, but only has 32 catches.

Jaylon Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson has been identified as a player who is argued to potentially have the most on the line for the Baltimore Ravens this summer, especially given how his role in the defense appears to have diminished as the season went on last year.

He started over half of the defensive snaps in his debut season but never made a real impact as he recorded just 2.5 sacks and nine QB hits. The outside linebacker started the 2020 campaign but then saw his role dwindle and things could be even more difficult in 2021.

Veterans Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee remain at the franchise, whilst the Ravens secured Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes in the 2021 NFL Draft, therefore adding more competition to the group. If Ferguson does not perform in camp, his place on the team as a key member is going to be debatable.

