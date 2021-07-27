Dashawn Fitzpatrick Thomason, formerly known as Deshawn Darnell Moses, 18, of Waldorf

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, July 26, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Dashawn Fitzgerald Thomason, 19, of Waldorf, to 15 years in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Robbery, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

On May 11, 2021, Thomason entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On September 16, 2020, officers responded to the 3000 block of Pilgrims Square in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. An investigation revealed that victim Rommel Inman arranged to meet with an individual to purchase marijuana. During the transaction, three male suspects approached Inman and assaulted him. The suspects demanded that Inman give them money and other belongings. One of the suspects produced a handgun. After the suspects received the belongings, they fled.

On October 9, 2020, officers made contact with another victim, Ronnell Benson, and a witness. Benson reported that he was contacted by Thomason, a former schoolmate, via Instagram to film a music video for his friend, later identified as co-defendant Joshua Reginald Michael-Leech.

Benson arrived at the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf and began filming Michael-Leech. During filming, another male suspect put Benson in a chokehold. Michael-Leech then demanded Benson’s belongings. Benson gave his camera and equipment, as well as other items.

In a separate incident on October 20, 2020, officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy located in the 3800 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with victim Umar Ali, who reported he was just robbed at gunpoint and physically assaulted for his belongings. He stated prior to the robbery, he was speaking with a former classmate, co-defendant Pasheun Monique Perry, in her vehicle located in the CVS parking lot. While in the vehicle, Ali was placed in a chokehold by a suspect in the backseat. Two other male suspects, one determined to be Thomason, began punching him and demanding his belongings. Ali was transported to the hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the robbery.

A week later, on October 27, 2020, officers made contact with another victim, Prince Sherman. Sherman reported being robbed at gunpoint in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf. An investigation revealed that Thomason, a former schoolmate, reached out to Sherman via Instagram under the guise of being interested in purchasing expensive hoodies. Thomason provided Sherman with a location for the exchange. When Sherman arrived, Thomason was present. Two other male suspects began to approach Sherman. One pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and demanded his belongings. A woman who was in Sherman’s vehicle attempted to flee once she saw the robbery take place. She was stopped by one of the suspects, who demanded her cellphone. She gave the phone to him out of fear for her safety.

On November 4, 2020, a search warrant was conducted at Thomason’s residence. During the search, a handgun, property of Inman and Benson, as well as other firearm paraphernalia were recovered. Thomason admitted to his involvement in all the robberies.

Before sentencing Thomason to fifteen years, Judge West stated, “This is a major case and what this case has are calculation and planning. It involves luring people who trusted him enough to be lured, who considered him a friend. The victims, in this case, have been greatly affected by this and the community has been affected by this.”

