Southern Maryland’s public libraries are making sure readers of all ages have a cool summer with fun programming and great prizes during their summer reading and learning programs.

Kim Sbordone of La Plata got in on the action July 24 at the second Southern Maryland Blue Crabs summer reading night sponsored by the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association. She won an Amazon Fire tablet after entering a raffle at the game.

There is one more chance to join Calvert Library, Charles County Public Library, and St. Mary’s County Library for summer reading night with the Blue Crabs. Libraries are offering free tickets to the Aug. 14 game where you might be the next winner! Visit your library online to learn more about the free activities, virtual and outdoor programs, and awesome prize drawings that make summer reading and learning one of Southern Maryland’s favorite happenings.

