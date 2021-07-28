Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that John Michael Anderson Wood, 21, of Lusby, has been sentenced for his role in a 2019 shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Wood received a total of 14 years of active incarceration for felony first-degree assault, use of a handgun, and related charges. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence.

In October 2019, Wood and co-defendant Dru Sultzaberger were at a party when Sultzaberger became involved in an altercation. They left, armed themselves with handguns, and drove to the victim’s residence. They fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle, one of which struck the victim in the face. Fortunately, she survived her injuries.

Sultzaberger previously pleaded guilty and received 17 years imprisonment. State’s Attorney Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell and Detective Ted Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding work on this case.

