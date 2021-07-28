NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team was recognized by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) for their academic excellence today (July 27). Six Seahawks have been named to the IWLCA Honor Roll and the team has been named an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad.

Jayne Barkman , Susanna Schmidt , Stephanie Heffron , Lucy Gussio , Kelly Emge , and Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick were named to the IWLCA Honor Roll. The IWLCA honored 918 student-athletes from 189 different institutions. To receive this accolade, student-athletes must be junior, senior, or graduate students with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (GPA).

The St. Mary’s College women’s lacrosse team was also honored with the prestigious honor of being named an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad. The Seahawks have earned this honor every year since 2012. Last year, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the IWLCA did not name Academic Honor Squads. To qualify for this distinguished honor, the team must have posted a 3.2 GPA or higher for the academic year.

When asked about the achievement, Head Coach Erin McDonnell stated, “We are so proud of the hard work that these young women put in on and off the field. They are committed to excellence in all areas and they are great examples of true student-athletes.”

