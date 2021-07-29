Roseanne is a 6 ish-year-old tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home. Roseanne, aka Rosie, is an easy-going girl that enjoys the company of everyone she meets.

She loves to sniff and explore with her foster siblings and curl up to nap with the resident cat. Rosie’s foster mom says Rosie loves food so, mealtime is her favorite time of the day 🙂

Rosie enjoys a regular beagle life, mealtimes, tasty treats, following her beagle nose about the backyard, and napping. Rosie would like to have a fenced yard and a canine companion in her forever home. Rosie is a sweet girl and will make a great family companion!





Roseanne’s vetting is complete and she is ready to find her new BFF.If you are interested in Roseanne or another beagle, please send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can read the most up to date information about Rosie by visiting her web page http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69929

Like this: Like Loading...