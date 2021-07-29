Leonardtown, MD- Citing new recommendations from the CDC and a strong recommendation from the St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Public Schools(SMCPS) are requiring students in grades Pre-K through 8th grade to wear masks for the last 2 weeks of the SMCPS summer school program.

The students will begin to be required on Monday, August 2, 2021, to wear masks inside the school building and all students will be required to wear them on school buses.

They do say adults and high school, students that have been vaccinated are not required to wear them while indoors.

Superintendent J. Scott Smith says the system will continue to monitor the health metrics and update any guidance pertaining to the 2021-2022 school year.

