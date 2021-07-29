Kick-off the school year with Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) at her annual “Back-to-School” Community Fiesta on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smallwood Village Center (St. Charles Parkway, Waldorf). The first 250 Pre-K through 12 grades students that register and attend a Charles County school will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. This is a drive-through and distribution event only.

Show your school spirit! The Charles County School with the most students registered and they attend will win 100 safety kits for their school and a special lunch for the faculty. An additional teacher drawing and a college drawing for a 2021 High school graduate attending college are being held. You must pre-register to be considered for the drawings.

The “Back to School” Community Fiesta will include the Department of Health mobile COVID vaccine clinic. If you receive a vaccine during the event, your name will be entered into a drawing. If you are already vaccinated, show your card to be entered into a separate drawing.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3rtunBg. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 11.

To become a volunteer or partner for this event, email StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Follow event updates on social media using the hashtag #BacktoSchoolFiesta. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

