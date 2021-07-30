LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) Bus Route #12 will add a passenger pick up and drop off stop at the Leonardtown Wharf Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 1. The extra stop will provide transportation for residents wishing to attend the Southern Maryland Boat Club Summer Regatta – vintage boat races. The regular bus fare of $1 per trip will apply.

For route schedule information and bus stops, see the entire STS schedule at https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/STS%20Schedules%20Full.pdf or call the Transit office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

