Writers use words to paint pictures in our minds, poets add elements such as rhythm and/or rhyme, and musicians add melodies and instruments. See how lyrics and/or music inspired creative artwork of all mediums at AW7. These are just a few of the pieces showing at the gallery:





Blackbird’s Song



A Midnight In Paris

Tracey Vernon’s mixed-media “Navigational Aid” was inspired by her favorite Van Morrison song, “Into the Mystic” and may just rock your gypsy soul just like back in the days of old.

Donna Tizol will make you hum along to “Blackbird” by the Beatles as she poured acrylic piece takes flight!

Duke Ellington’s 1962 album entitled “Midnight In Paris”, comprised of songs related to Paris, was the inspiration for Wayne Thomas’ photograph of the Eiffel Tower.

Linda Owens and Helene Vonnegut have created pottery inspired by songs and lyrics from such notable artists as the Rolling Stones, Jumpin’ Gene Simmons, Rufus Thomas, and Beethoven.

Our featured emerging artist this month is Courtney Shelden.

We hope you will come in and enjoy a semi-intimate viewing at the gallery on Saturday, August 7 from 1 to 4 PM. Meet the artists and experience the variety of art represented by these wonderfully talented people. Light refreshments will also be provided.

ArtWorks@7th is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue (near 2nd street) in North Beach, Maryland.

August 5 – 29, 2021

Open House August 7, 1 – 4 PM

