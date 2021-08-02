(PASADENA, MD, July 29, 2021) — Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually through the end of the year. The following in-person support groups will be held on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena:

Six-Week General Grief In-Person Support Group is a facilitated group offering attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for navigating grief in a community of trust. A six-week commitment is required. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 21.

Exploring Grief through Art – A picture is worth a thousand words. No artistic ability or previous experience is required for this monthly group where participants gather in a safe, creative and supportive space to use a wide range of art materials to express where each is on their grief journey. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

Traumatic Loss Eight-Week Groupwill be led by clinicians with expertise in traumatic loss and will focus on how to heal from death losses that involve trauma. This is a safe space for participants to learn skills of grounding, containing overwhelming feelings, releasing trauma from the body, and safely expressing the loss and its circumstances. An eight-week commitment is required. It will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 26 to Dec. 14.

Per Center for Disease Control and Anne Arundel County guidelines, the number of people allowed to participate in programs in person is limited to allow for physical distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following groups will be meeting virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Six-Week General Virtual Grief Support Group is a facilitated six-week support group offering attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for navigating loss in a community of trust. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 19. A six-week commitment is required.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

Parent/Parental-Figure Loss Monthly Support Groupis a monthly drop-in groupthat is open to adults grieving the death of a parent or parental figure. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office, and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed. Two groups will be meeting both in-person and virtually:

Child Loss Support Group will meet both in-person and virtually. This group is for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age or circumstance. The group will meet on our Pasadena campus as well as via Zoom for Healthcare from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

SoulCollage Grief Support Grouphasparticipants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays,Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 at the nonprofit's office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as via Zoom.

Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org.

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

