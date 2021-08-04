Charles County, Maryland — Today, the Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA) announced that it has been awarded $900,000 in funding support through the Charter School Program.

“This nearly $1 million support will help bring Charles County its first arts-focused school,” said Angelica Jackson, M.S.Ed. co-founder and executive director of PISOTA. “I’m thankful that the Maryland Department of Education is awarding us this funding and I’m thrilled to bring this school to my hometown.”

The funding comes from the Maryland Department of Education through the federal Charter School Program (CSP) over three years. This is the first time that a school in Charles County will receive funding through this program.

“We’re thrilled that we can bring this funding to the education landscape in Charles County,” said Natasha O’Dell Archer, founding board chair at PISOTA. “The school will use this vital funding for building renovations, program materials, teacher professional development, and other needs to open this school for Charles County families.”

PISOTA is a tuition-free public charter school opening in Charles County, Maryland in fall 2022 for students in 6th and 7th grade. The school will be the only arts-focused school in the county and is open to all 6th and 7th-grade students in the county. The school will add 8th grade in School Year 2023-24.

Students will select a focus area in dance, music, voice, theatre, visual arts, or museum studies and new media and will receive intensive arts education every day. Students also receive an internationally-focused core curriculum with Cambridge International Curriculum, used by more than 10,000 schools in more than 160 nations and recognized by universities and employers.

PISOTA was approved to open by the Charles County Board of Education in April 2021 with the support of Charles County Public Schools leadership.

To learn more, visit pisota.org.

