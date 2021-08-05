St. Mary’s City, Md. – The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) is proud to announce St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been accepted to rejoin the league as an associate member in men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field beginning in the 2021-2022 season.

St. Mary’s, a former C2C member and current member of the United East Conference (formerly known as the North Eastern Athletic Conference), will join UC Santa Cruz, Christopher Newport, Mary Washington, Pratt, and Salisbury as participating members in track and field. The Seahawks will be immediately eligible for All-C2C awards and the conference’s track and field championship.

“We accept the gracious offer of C2C associate membership in men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field. We look forward to the competition and collegiality offered by the C2C athletic community,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Dr. Tuajuanda Jordan.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with the C2C, one of the most competitive leagues in the country. It has been important to find a great fit for our newest athletic programs, indoor and outdoor track and field, and this opportunity ensures a high-quality student-athlete experience along with continuing great relationships with the league and league members,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland Athletic Director Crystal Gibson .

