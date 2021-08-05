LEONARDTOWN,MD– It is with pleasure the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County announce the return to full-time work status of Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett, County Administrator. The return-to-work status is effective Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, following Dr. Bridgett’s Family Medical Leave Act absence approved by the Commissioners on May 27, 2021.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “We are pleased that Dr. Bridgett is returning to full-time capacity for St. Mary’s County Government. Her commitment to this job and the county is remarkable. The Commissioners and I look forward to working together with Dr. Bridgett to ensure our resident’s needs continue to be met. I want to thank Catherine Pratson, Human Resource Director, and David Weiskopf, County Attorney, for acting as Co-Administrators over the last several weeks. Their knowledge and expertise allowed for a smooth transition and guaranteed that county business did not skip a beat.”

Like this: Like Loading...