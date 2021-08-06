ANNAPOLIS, MD –The Maryland Department of Agriculture is accepting nominations of farmers and farm families for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Nominations are due by Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Those selected for induction will be honored during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on Feb. 3, 2022.

“Maryland farm families are the backbone of our state’s agriculture industry and our rural communities,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Join me in recognizing Maryland’s great farm families by submitting a nomination for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.”

Any farm family that derives its income principally from farming is eligible for the award. The hall of fame, established in 1991, includes 53 farm families from 23 counties who have been honored for their high standards of conduct; personal values; contributions to their community; and performance, leadership, innovation, and achievement in agriculture.

University of Maryland Extension county offices serve as local nominating committee coordinators. Each local nominating committee is made up of the county extension educator, county farm bureau president, county fair representative, and county soil conservation district chairman. Each committee reviews a pool of candidates from its county and forwards a selection to the Governor’s Selection Committee. Only one farm family per county can be considered.

Applicants MUST work with their county Extension office in preparing the application, which should include as much information about the family as possible and address agricultural leadership, community activities, and technological and management advancements.

The selection committee includes the Dean of the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the President of the Maryland Farm Bureau, and members of the agricultural community. This year’s application can be downloaded here. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 22, 2021, at 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Jessica O’Sullivan at (410) 841-5882 or Jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov

Like this: Like Loading...