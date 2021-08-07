Mechanicsville, MD- On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 10:31 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash in the area of Loveville Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 1990 Buick LeSabre, operated by Brian Anthony Farmer, age 43 of Waldorf, was traveling northbound on Loveville Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Farmer was unconscious at the time of police arrival and emergency medical staff removed him from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. Farmer was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he was pronounced deceased.

Farmer’s passenger, Brenda King, was transported to a regional hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

At this time, it appears that speed was a factor in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Corporal Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108 or email rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com .

