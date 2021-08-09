Marbury, MD- On August 5 at 7:49 p.m., a patrol officer was flagged down regarding ATVs and mini bikes on the roadway in the 3800 block of Chicamuxen Road in Marbury.

As the officer investigated, he observed a yellow ATV on the shoulder of the road with the engine on but unattended. Several people were nearby on dirt bikes. As the officer was attempting to turn the ATV off, an unknown male approached, pushed the officer, and then got on the ATV and drove off, striking the officer in the leg and injuring the officer’s knee and ankle. All of the riders fled. The officer was treated for injuries to his leg.











The suspect is described as having a large build, wearing a black tank top and black shorts. He also had a GoPro-style camera attached to his forehead. Photos of the suspect are attached.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Rager at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is continuing.

