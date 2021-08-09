ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued five revised administrative orders, effective Monday, August 9, 2021, strengthening COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities. The new orders require masks to be worn by all (except children aged 2 and under), regardless of vaccination status, in state courthouses and judicial facilities located in any Maryland county, or Baltimore City, where there is a COVID-19 community transmission rating by the CDC of “substantial” or “high” on any day after August 6, 2021. Additionally, masks shall be required in state courthouses and judicial facilities for a fourteen-day stabilization period upon a return from “high” or “substantial” to “moderate” or “low” transmission levels.

“Due to the recent updates to the CDC guidance on mask wearing and other health and safety precautions, the Maryland Judiciary is revising COVID-19 health measures to protect those who visit or work in the state courts and judicial facilities to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the community,” said Chief Judge Barbera. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of “substantial” or “high” transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel.”

As before the pandemic, the filing date for any court filing by mail, effective June 1, 2021, is the date the filing is stamped.

New Administrative Orders:

The Maryland Judiciary entered Phase V of its five-phased COVID-19 progressive resumption of operations plan on Monday, April 26, 2021. At this time, all courts in Maryland are fully operational with the resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide, consistent with the COVID-19 emergency administrative orders and health measures.

