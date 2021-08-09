Hollywood, MD- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has arrested two suspects in a shooting incident at a Hollywood business on Saturday morning that left two victims injured.

Diamante Raquan Butler, age 23 of Lexington Park

Diamante Raquan Butler, age 23 of Lexington Park, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, and charged with Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun in Vehicle; Handgun in Vehicle; Firearm Possession Felony Conviction; Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammo. Butler was further charged by warrant with two counts of First-Degree Assault; two counts of Second-Degree Assault; two counts of Reckless Endangerment; two counts of Reckless Endangerment from Car; Handgun in Vehicle; Handgun on Person; Firearm in Use of a Violent Crime; Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun on Person. Butler is held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Antoine Keith Mackall III, age 27 of Lusby

Also arrested on Aug. 8, 2021, was Antoine Keith Mackall III, age 27 of Lusby, for two counts of First-Degree Assault; Accessory After the Fact; two counts of Second-Degree Assault; two counts of Reckless Endangerment; two counts of Reckless Endangerment from Car; Handgun in Vehicle; Handgun on Person; Firearm in the Use of a Violent Crime; Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun on Person. Mackall is also held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 12:22 am, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Last Drop Bar at 23955 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood for the report of a shooting. Deputies confirmed that two victims inside the establishment were struck by gunfire. Both victims were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for non-incapacitating injuries.

The owner of the bar, Dain Johnson, posted this on Sunday morning.

All,

Apologies for the delayed response, I felt it was necessary to collect and verify as much information as possible before releasing a statement. The Last Drop Country Bar was the unfortunate location of an isolated incident that occurred Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 12:25 am. We are taking this situation very seriously as the safety of our staff and patrons is always first priority.

The following is what we currently know to be true: The suspect was denied entry by LastDrop security staff, as well as at multiple establishments that evening, after presenting a form of identification that we do not accept (prison ID). Our security staff was given no indication that the suspect was a possible threat and the suspect then proceeded to leave the property.

Allegedly, the suspect then drove by the building and shot a firearm multiple times in the direction of The Last Drop injuring two patrons. We have assisted in the investigation, surveillance video was provided, resulting in the police department detaining the suspect shortly after the incident occurred.

I want to make it clear that this incident was not targeted towards the establishment, patrons, or a result of the entertainment that evening. We maintain that proper protocol was followed by our staff. While many will have an opinion of the circumstances surrounding this situation, we can only control the atmosphere within the establishment which the suspect never had access to. Much like many other situations at local establishments lately, this could not have been predicted.

I intend to personally reach out to the victims to offer any assistance I may be able to provide. If anyone in attendance that night would like to contact me, please do so via messenger.

“Safety isn’t expensive, it’s priceless.”

Everyone be safe in this crazy world.

Respectfully,

Dain Johnson

LastDrop LLC (Member)

Like this: Like Loading...